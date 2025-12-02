Commitment sign to Get Better Records, release video for “Hellraiser”

Commitment
by

Philadelphia-based hardcore punk band Commitment have announced that they’ve signed with Get Better Records. The band has also released a video for their song “Hellraiser”, which appeared on their six-song Demo released earlier this year. Commitment will be touring the US with Stress Positions starting today. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
12/2INDIANAPOLIS, INHEALER
12/3NASHVILLE, TNDRKMTTR
12/4ATLANTA, GASOUTH BEND COMMONS
12/5ORLANDO, FLUNCLE LOU'S
12/6GAINESVILLE, FLTHE OX
12/7RALEIGH, NCRUMAH
12/8RICHMOND, VACOBRA CABANA
12/9WASHINGTON, D.CHAYDEES
12/11PHILADELPHIA, PACOUSIN DANNY'S