Commitment sign to Get Better Records, release video for “Hellraiser”

by Em Moore
Philadelphia-based hardcore punk band Commitment have announced that they’ve signed with Get Better Records. The band has also released a video for their song “Hellraiser”, which appeared on their six-song Demo released earlier this year. Commitment will be touring the US with Stress Positions starting today. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|12/2
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN
|HEALER
|12/3
|NASHVILLE, TN
|DRKMTTR
|12/4
|ATLANTA, GA
|SOUTH BEND COMMONS
|12/5
|ORLANDO, FL
|UNCLE LOU'S
|12/6
|GAINESVILLE, FL
|THE OX
|12/7
|RALEIGH, NC
|RUMAH
|12/8
|RICHMOND, VA
|COBRA CABANA
|12/9
|WASHINGTON, D.C
|HAYDEES
|12/11
|PHILADELPHIA, PA
|COUSIN DANNY'S