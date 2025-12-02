The Flatliners sign to Equal Vision, release “Misanthropy and Me”

The Flatliners have announced that they’ve signed with Equal Vision Records. The band has also released their first song on the label called “Misanthropy and Me”. Speaking about the song, the band said,



“Born from a familiar flame and destined to dominate a special place in your barely beating heart, we present to you an all-new anthem of apathy, ‘Misanthropy & Me’. While the fires of 'New Ruin’ are still burning bright, the flickering light inside humanity’s head has undoubtedly dimmed. We’re here to reassure you: Your spirit’s not broken. It’s just worn out…”

The Flatliners will be joining Lawrence Arms for their December 6 War On X-Mas show in Chicago, playing their Holiday Melee show in Toronto on December 12, and playing Stomp Records’ 30th anniversary show on December 13 in Montreal. The band released their album New Ruin in 2022. Check out the song below.