Peaches details new album, shares new track

Back in October, Peaches announced that she would be releasing a new album called No Lube So Rude, now she has announced details for the record. It will be out on February 20 via Kill Rock Stars and features 11 tracks, including her previously released song “Not in Your Mouth None of Your Business”. She has released a new song, “Fuck Your Face” that comes along with a video which has been age-restricted by YouTube. Peaches will be touring the US and Canada starting in February and her most recent full-length album was 2015’s Rub. Check out the song and tracklist below.