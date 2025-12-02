David Byrne records Tiny Desk Concert

David Byrne has recorded a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR. He was joined by Mauro Refosco, Ray Suen, Kelly Pinheiro, Daniel Mintseris, Stephanie San Juan, Tim Keiper, Yuri Yamashita, Tendayi Kuumba, Sasha Rivero, Hannah Straney, Sean Donovan, and Jordan Dobson. They played “Everybody Laughs” and “Don’t Be Like That” from Byrne’s recently released album Who Is The Sky? and also played two Talking Heads tracks: “(Nothing But) Flowers” (from 1988’s Naked) and “Life During Wartime” (from 1979’s Fear of Music). The video was directed and edited by Maia Stern. Check out the Concert in full below.