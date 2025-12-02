SNFU to reissue '…And No One Else Wanted to Play'

SNFU are going to re-release their 1985 debut …And No One Else Wanted to Play . The new version is remastered and comes in two versions- a standard reissue and a box set with a 2xLP rarities set. You can check out the rarities track listing below.

One

1. This Is the End (Late 1981 Jam)

2. Life of A Bag Lady (1st Single, 1982)

3. Real Men Don’t Watch Quincy (Studio 1983)

4. Strip Search / Grunt, Groan, Rant, and Rave (Studio 1983)

5. Womanizer (Studio 1984)

6. Goose Hunt (Live 1983)

Side Two

7. Life of A Bag Lady / This Is the End (Live at Scandals, 1984)

8. Cannibal Café (Live at Scandals, 1984)

9. Factory Sounds (Live at Scandals, 1984)

10. Jerry Falwell (Live at Scandals, 1984)

11. Life of A Bag Lady / This Is the End (Live at Spartans, 1984)

12. Pizza Pie Man (Live at Spartans, 1984)

Side Three

13. I’m Real Scared (Live at Spartans, 1984)

14. Blow Up the Boss (Live at Spartans, 1984)

15. See Spot Fry (Live at Spartans, 1984)

16. Monster (Live at Spartans, 1984)

17. Seein’ Through the Bottom of a Bottle (Live at Spartans, 1985)

18. Money Matters (Live at Spartans, 1985)

19. The Gravedigger (Live at Spartans, 1985)

Side Four

20. This Is the End (Live at Spartans, 1985)

21. Broken Toy (Hollywood Recordings 1985 – Remastered)

22. Money Matters (Hollywood Recordings 1985 – Remastered)

23. The Gravedigger (Hollywood Recordings 1985 – Remastered)

24. Loser at Life / Loser at Death (Hollywood Recordings 1985 – Remastered)

25. This Is the End (Hollywood Recordings 1985 – Remastered)