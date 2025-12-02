Episode #705 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Howard Wuelfing of The Slickee Boys, Half Japanese, The Nurses, and Underheaven stops by to talk about the upcoming archival zine book Descenes and Discords: An Anthology, music writing, the punk scene in DC, and so much more.

John and Em also talk about some of the news of the weeks including Danzig re-releases, No Doubt playing the Sphere in Las Vegas, and Creeper’s ‘80s-inspired video for “Prey For the Night”. Listen to the episode below!