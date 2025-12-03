Tigers Jaw to release new album, share “Head is Like a Sinking Stone” video

Tigers Jaw have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Lost on You and will be out on March 27 via Hopeless Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Head is Like a Sinking Stone” which was filmed by the band along with Nicole Busch, Becca Lader, Danielle Parsons, and Sam Acchione. It was edited by Ricky Christian. The band will be playing an album release show on April 16 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Union Transfer. Tigers Jaw released their EP Old Clothes in 2022 and released their album I Won’t Care How You Remember Me in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.