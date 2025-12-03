Episode #706 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Mike Haliechuk of Fucked Up, Jade Hairpins, and Boy Commandos stops by to talk about the new Fucked Up record Year of the Goat, the origin story of Zodiac series, songwriting, the balance between cosmic and grounded, and so much more.

John and Em also cover the news and talk about stories including the passing of the legendary Jimmy Cliff, Record Store Day, and the uptick in pickpocketing at punk and metal shows. Listen to the episode below!