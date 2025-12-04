The Wonder Years announce 'No Closer to Heaven' 10th anniversary shows (US and Ontario)

by Em Moore
The Wonder Years have announced North American tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2015 album No Closer To Heaven . The band will be playing the album in full on each date and will be joined by Knuckle Puck, Equipment, Initiate, and Weakened Friends on select dates. The tour kicks off on March 4 in Brooklyn and wraps up on April 12 in Philadelphia. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Mar 04
|Brooklyn Paramount
|New York, NY
|w/Knuckle Puck, Equipment
|Mar 05
|The Fillmore Silver
|Spring Silver Spring, MD
|w/Knuckle Puck, Equipment
|Mar 06
|The Ritz
|Raleigh, NC
|w/Knuckle Puck, Equipment
|Mar 07
|The Fillmore Charlotte
|Charlotte, NC
|w/Knuckle Puck, Equipment
|Mar 08
|House of Blues Orlando
|Lake Buena Vista, FL
|w/Knuckle Puck, Equipment
|Mar 10
|The Masquerade (Heaven)
|Atlanta, GA
|w/Knuckle Puck, Equipment
|Mar 11
|Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
|Nashville, TN
|w/Knuckle Puck, Equipment
|Mar 12
|Tower Theatre
|Oklahoma City, OK
|w/Knuckle Puck, Equipment
|Mar 13
|Granada Theater
|Dallas, TX
|w/Knuckle Puck, Equipment
|Mar 14
|Emo’s Austin
|Austin, TX
|w/Knuckle Puck, Equipment
|Mar 17
|The Lowbrow Palace
|El Paso, TX
|w/Knuckle Puck, Initiate
|Mar 18
|Nile Theater
|Mesa, AZ
|w/Knuckle Puck, Initiate
|Mar 19
|The Observatory North Park
|San Diego, CA
|w/Knuckle Puck, Initiate
|Mar 20
|House of Blues Anaheim
|Anaheim, CA
|w/Knuckle Puck, Initiate
|Mar 21
|Belasco Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Knuckle Puck, Initiate
|Mar 22
|The UC Theatre
|Berkeley, CA
|w/Knuckle Puck, Initiate
|Mar 24
|Revolution Hall
|Portland, OR
|w/Knuckle Puck, Initiate
|Mar 25– Mar 29
|Treefort Music Fest
|Boise, ID
|Mar 25
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, WA
|w/Knuckle Puck, Initiate
|Mar 28
|The Grand at The Complex
|Salt Lake City, UT
|w/Knuckle Puck, Initiate
|Mar 29
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver, CO
|w/Knuckle Puck, Initiate
|Mar 31
|The Truman
|Kansas City, MO
|w/Knuckle Puck, Weakened Friends
|Apr 01
|Varsity Theater
|Minneapolis, MN
|w/Knuckle Puck, Weakened Friends
|Apr 02
|Riviera Theatre
|Chicago, IL
|w/Knuckle Puck, Weakened Friends
|Apr 03
|Saint Andrew’s Hall
|Detroit, MI
|w/Knuckle Puck, Weakened Friends
|Apr 04
|House of Blues Cleveland
|Cleveland, OH
|w/Knuckle Puck, Weakened Friends
|Apr 05
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|w/Knuckle Puck, Weakened Friends
|Apr 07
|Empire Live
|Albany, NY
|w/Knuckle Puck, Weakened Friends
|Apr 08
|Citizens House of Blues Boston
|Boston, MA
|w/Knuckle Puck, Weakened Friends
|Apr 09
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Knuckle Puck, Weakened Friends
|Apr 10
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Head North, Pool Kids
|Apr 11
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Oso Oso, Future Teens
|Apr 12
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Spanish Love Songs, Bike Routes