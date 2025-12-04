The Wonder Years announce 'No Closer to Heaven' 10th anniversary shows (US and Ontario)

The Wonder Years have announced North American tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2015 album No Closer To Heaven . The band will be playing the album in full on each date and will be joined by Knuckle Puck, Equipment, Initiate, and Weakened Friends on select dates. The tour kicks off on March 4 in Brooklyn and wraps up on April 12 in Philadelphia. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Mar 04Brooklyn ParamountNew York, NYw/Knuckle Puck, Equipment 
Mar 05The Fillmore SilverSpring Silver Spring, MDw/Knuckle Puck, Equipment
 Mar 06The RitzRaleigh, NCw/Knuckle Puck, Equipment
 Mar 07The Fillmore CharlotteCharlotte, NCw/Knuckle Puck, Equipment 
Mar 08House of Blues OrlandoLake Buena Vista, FLw/Knuckle Puck, Equipment 
Mar 10The Masquerade (Heaven)Atlanta, GAw/Knuckle Puck, Equipment 
Mar 11Brooklyn Bowl NashvilleNashville, TNw/Knuckle Puck, Equipment 
Mar 12Tower TheatreOklahoma City, OKw/Knuckle Puck, Equipment 
Mar 13Granada TheaterDallas, TXw/Knuckle Puck, Equipment
 Mar 14Emo’s AustinAustin, TXw/Knuckle Puck, Equipment
 Mar 17The Lowbrow PalaceEl Paso, TXw/Knuckle Puck, Initiate
Mar 18Nile TheaterMesa, AZw/Knuckle Puck, Initiate
Mar 19The Observatory North ParkSan Diego, CAw/Knuckle Puck, Initiate
Mar 20House of Blues AnaheimAnaheim, CAw/Knuckle Puck, Initiate
Mar 21Belasco TheaterLos Angeles, CAw/Knuckle Puck, Initiate
Mar 22The UC TheatreBerkeley, CAw/Knuckle Puck, Initiate
Mar 24Revolution HallPortland, ORw/Knuckle Puck, Initiate
 Mar 25– Mar 29Treefort Music FestBoise, ID
 Mar 25Showbox SoDoSeattle, WAw/Knuckle Puck, Initiate
Mar 28The Grand at The ComplexSalt Lake City, UTw/Knuckle Puck, Initiate
Mar 29Ogden TheatreDenver, COw/Knuckle Puck, Initiate
Mar 31The TrumanKansas City, MOw/Knuckle Puck, Weakened Friends 
Apr 01Varsity TheaterMinneapolis, MNw/Knuckle Puck, Weakened Friends 
Apr 02Riviera TheatreChicago, ILw/Knuckle Puck, Weakened Friends 
 Apr 03Saint Andrew’s HallDetroit, MIw/Knuckle Puck, Weakened Friends 
 Apr 04House of Blues ClevelandCleveland, OHw/Knuckle Puck, Weakened Friends 
Apr 05The Danforth Music HallToronto, ONw/Knuckle Puck, Weakened Friends 
Apr 07Empire LiveAlbany, NYw/Knuckle Puck, Weakened Friends 
Apr 08Citizens House of Blues BostonBoston, MAw/Knuckle Puck, Weakened Friends 
Apr 09Theatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphia, PAw/Knuckle Puck, Weakened Friends 
Apr 10Theatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphia, PAw/Head North, Pool Kids
 Apr 11Theatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphia, PAw/Oso Oso, Future Teens
Apr 12Theatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphia, PAw/Spanish Love Songs, Bike Routes