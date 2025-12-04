Check out the new album by Sad Snack!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new album by Sad Snack! Skank it up, baby!

Sad Snack play swingin', hard driving third-wave ska and their new album, Vending Machine is nine tracks of raw ska power… skawer, if you will. On the release, the band touches on some heavy topics despite their sunny sound, such as being couped up in the hospital and anxiety. They also have a song about Danzig and Ted Leo traveling through time and space to fight. Ted's a nice guy but the Zig would rip his head off.

Andy of the band spoke to Punknews about the LP: “Our band of nerdy, queer weirdos formed and grew through writing this dream ska album. Over the last three years, Ryan Perras at District Recording in San Jose, CA, helped us shape the sound. Ryan was chosen largely for his production with Bruce Lee Band, Kill Lincoln, Sarchasm, and other favorites. The album took cues from progressive third wave acts like Op Ivy, Mephiskapheles, ASOB, and Skankin’ Pickle, then added our own neuroses, hopes, fears, and a taste of our communities amid end-stage capitalism."

You can pick up the new album right here and you can hear the whole LP below, right now!