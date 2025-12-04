Amyl and the Sniffers have announced North American tour dates for the spring. The band will be heading out on their only 2026 North American headlining shows starting on June 4 in Toronto, Ontario and wrapping up on June 20 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Amyl and the Sniffers will be touring Europe in August 2026 and released their album Cartoon Darkness in 2024. Check out the dates below.