Amyl and the Sniffers announce North American tour dates

Amyl And The Sniffers
by Tours

Amyl and the Sniffers have announced North American tour dates for the spring. The band will be heading out on their only 2026 North American headlining shows starting on June 4 in Toronto, Ontario and wrapping up on June 20 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Amyl and the Sniffers will be touring Europe in August 2026 and released their album Cartoon Darkness in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 04RBC AmphitheatreToronto, ON
Jun 05Place BellMontreal, QC
Jun 08Skyline Stage at Highmark MannPhiladelphia, PA
Jun 09MGM Music Hall at FenwayBoston, MA
Jun 10The AnthemWashington, DC
Jun 12The FactorySt. Louis, MO
Jun 13Bonnaroo Music and Arts FestivalManchester, TN
Jun 14The Salt Shed FairgroundsChicago, IL
Jun 16The AstroOmaha, NE
Jun 17Red Rocks AmphitheatreMorrison, CO
Jun 20Surly Brewing Festival FieldMinneapolis, MN