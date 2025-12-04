Amyl and the Sniffers have announced North American tour dates for the spring. The band will be heading out on their only 2026 North American headlining shows starting on June 4 in Toronto, Ontario and wrapping up on June 20 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Amyl and the Sniffers will be touring Europe in August 2026 and released their album Cartoon Darkness in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 04
|RBC Amphitheatre
|Toronto, ON
|Jun 05
|Place Bell
|Montreal, QC
|Jun 08
|Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jun 09
|MGM Music Hall at Fenway
|Boston, MA
|Jun 10
|The Anthem
|Washington, DC
|Jun 12
|The Factory
|St. Louis, MO
|Jun 13
|Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
|Manchester, TN
|Jun 14
|The Salt Shed Fairgrounds
|Chicago, IL
|Jun 16
|The Astro
|Omaha, NE
|Jun 17
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison, CO
|Jun 20
|Surly Brewing Festival Field
|Minneapolis, MN