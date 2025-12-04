Episode #707 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Sam, John, and Em talk about Danzig’s upcoming Elvis cover show, the new Home Front record, Morrissey’s touring schedule, the new track by The Flatliners, the mysterious new oi band Local Offenders, and so much more. John also regales Sam and Em with stories from the recent Patti Smith Horses show he went to. Listen to the episode below!
