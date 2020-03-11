



There’s a middle-aged woman onstage, uninvited, dancing with Bohemian abandon to the testosterone-infused riffs of “I Wanna Watch the World Burn.” An uncharacteristically diverse confluence bounces up and down, side to side, facing the stage. No annular laps. No capoeira. Nary a stagedive. It’s not mild, but it’s not “Pump the Brakes.” It’s not “Hate Breeds Hate.” It is--as I understand, though I’ve rarely witnessed--what happens when a successful hardcore band becomes a successful hard rock band. Geeks and gamers, industrial goths, metalheads, and a pair of Canadians (one in a Propagandhi shirt) chugging beers and screaming every word...it’s a dynamic collective. But its identity is diffuse. Perhaps the only commonality is the draw of Refused.



This paradox radiates from the stage in concentric circles.



Local collective conscience is still tender from surrendering a week’s pay to nosebleed seats for Rage Against the Machine’s reunion tour at the Target Center. Two weeks later, in rolls Refused, led by the charismatic Dennis Lyxzén, a frontman coincidentally once considered by Rage to fill the void after Zack de la Rocha’s departure. Their aims are similar: destroy capitalism, overthrow the system, unite in revolution. All the paradoxes are there too.







The location: a swanky downtown nightclub marauding when expedient as a “music cafe.” The sponsors: local conglomerate-operated buttrock station 93X and a beer company. The tickets: $30-some for GA plus inconvenience fees by eTix. Comfy balcony seats for a little surcharge. Can I scream?







But it’s easy to be reactionary. For many, it’s a default response. It’s the critical thinking that takes work, developing self-awareness that one’s own understanding isn’t necessarily all there is to be understood. Maybe touring is more expensive these days. Maybe the band redistributes ticket sales fairly with openers. Maybe it’s the price of success. Maybe there will never be another Fugazi, maybe it’s an unfair standard for mere mortals.



And for the rest of us mere mortals, led through life by tuggs of pleasure and escapes from pain, we can justify looking past these paradoxes and accepting that which is unchangeable in exchange for something real: the opportunity to see Refused. Not as a hologram. Not as a video game. Live, in the flesh, a band I thought I’d never see, a ten-minute walk from my house.



Touring with them, another band I thought I'd never see: Racetraitor. A decade back, I'd purchased their entire discography on a whim of intrigue alone, knowing I'd missed their heyday, having broken up in '99.




