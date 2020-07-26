"Nobody's Listening" and "Sleep Outside" were recorded live at Ernesto’s in the Netherlands and come from the same release as the band's landmark live LP, Live at Ernesto’s. T



“Nobody’s Listening” combines less than optimistic words with upbeat ska music. It’s got plenty of horns and a saxophone solo to offset the lyrical frustration, and it’s all packed into about a minute and a half. “Sleep Outside” is a two and a half minute organ driven song about not being able to pay your rent and becoming homeless. The song’s origins go all the way back to the band’s 1992 cassette Do The Ska With The Slackers, but sadly, it’s message feels extremely timely in 2020.



For the release, “Nobody’s Listening” and “Sleep Outside” are both pressed on the same side of this record and the other side is laser printed. While it’s not a picture disc in the traditional sense, it serves the same purpose - it's a record with a graphic actually in the record. None of the superficial stuff would matter if The Slackers didn’t back it up with the songs, which they did. The Slackers are in the midst of a career upswing. Between the ongoing reissues of their classic albums and the current Third Wave of Ska revival, Vic Ruggiero and company are striking while the iron is hot. “Nobody’s Listening”/”Sleep Outside” gives fans a couple fresh, fun songs and a much cooler collectible than a standard 7-inch.



