Earlier this year I had the pleasure of reviewing the debut self-titled full length by the Laidbacks. I believe I ended that review by stating that I was looking forward to what they release next. My wish has been granted in the form of this follow up self-titled five song EP. Even better, the wait was less than a year from this newer pop punk outfit from the St Louis area. The Laidbacks continue in the tradition of the 90s Lookout Records pop punk scene that has been seeing quite the resurgence. Folks wearing a baseball cap and a pair of Chucks will want to read further.



“It’s OK” is a solid opener to this EP. This is a classic pop punk tune in every sense of the word. The chorus boasts catchy harmonies and backing vocals. There are quick chord changes between the verse and chorus that breaks up the monotony which plagues some pop punk bands. The Laidbacks introduce their post punk side on “I Still See You” which follows. The guitars take on a more buzzsaw feel. In addition to the music, the vocals pay homage to Bob Mould and Husker Du. “Love Song” is a short but sweet faster track that stands out from the others. The repetitive chorus draws you in and will stay in your head. “Bedwetter” is the most Ramonescore sounding track on the EP. Downstroke guitars are accompanied by a steady and heavy four-to-the-floor drum beat. Solid guitar solos are heard throughout. “Summer’s Gone” is the most ambitious track on this release. If there was a song that would be the single, this would be it. This is a mid-tempo rocker that slows things down compared to other Laidbacks numbers. This enables the listener to better understand guitar/vocalist Jody Havenot’s vocals. Also of note on this track are the backing vocals of Kayla Prettybad which provide a nice contrast. There are effective keyboards in the bridge that lead to the outro of this rocking EP.



The Laidbacks have proven that they are here to be a force to be reckoned with in the modern pop punk scene. The timing is certainly right for a band of this style and caliber. Fans of band such as Parasites, Smoking Popes and the Ramones should especially take note. The songwriting has vastly improved from the debut full-length. I also really like hearing additional influences in these tracks. Usually progression is not a term used often when describing a pop punk band, which makes the Laidbacks stand out from others.



