Best of 2024

Years go by and here we are.







First of all, thank you all for continuing to read the site, without all of you… Would this place still exist? We put so much hard work into this place and sometimes get glimmers of kindness and community over here and am so appreciative of this support system and the glows of the site.



This year, I had to take a step back from here as I had to prioritize my own mental health, learning how to prioritize what “Sparks Joy” as Marie Kondo would put it, how I feel about things/life and what I want…like a cycle of life with highs and lows we live on and need to remember to take care of the things we need in life. To quote Chuck Ragan (hearing this in my delightful husband’s best Chuck impersonation)... “Coming up for air until the cycle starts again… starts again”.



Some key highlights to what sparked joy this year:

Took a trip to Taiwan and drank too much boba

Took a trip to Italy and had a Focaccin great time

Saw Justin Timberlake for the first time ever (My boy band loving heart is so fulfilled, now I continue to wait for an NSYNC reunion)

Saw Baby Metal!

Crocheted too many small plush things.



What I look forward to in 2025:



The actual release of your next favorite punk band’s debut release. Check out Not Gorgeous. (Shameless plug)

Seeing Spiritbox for the first time.

Possibly make another visit to the Louvre just to see another wing of the museum.



I am not good at segueing to things so here are my top records of the year and my Mixtape of songs that sparks joy for 2024.)]

Top 10 LP

<a href="https://invoguerecords.bandcamp.com/album/things-are-different-now">Things Are Different Now by Rain City Drive</a>

10. Rain City Drive: Things Are Different Now

InVogue Records

Things Are Different Now have been all over my fall music listening rotation since it came out in September. The album is riddled with poppy but rocky tracks which are extremely catchy and will eventually turn into an earworm for days. They continue to build on their emotional post-hardcore back catalogue. “Medicate Me” is a shining beacon on the album featuring guest vocals by Rory Rodriguez of Dayseeker. The vocal pairing of Rodriquez and McAndrews complements the progression of the musical track too well.