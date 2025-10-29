Lips of Kohl is now one year old, so they are releasing their debut LP. Composed of a number of members of Philly area punk, goth, and rock bands, Lips of Kohl trade in things dark- though there is a bit of tongue-in-cheek in addition to the lips.



Please… Bury Me trucks in the goth and metal. Opening track, “Black Leather” seems to be a bit of ode to the dark side of the ‘80s- it has a circular, stadium style melody, but a Samhain-ish drum clomp and chunky guitar roars in the background. “Blood on your hands” charges forward with a bit more of a punk stomp, while singe rami adopts a Siouxsie Sioux howl. The blast is also heard on the last track, “I like the way you cry.” A bit of meanness is necessary for a band like this and they nail it.



Lips of Kohl are off to a great start. They touch on their influences and hallmarks without succumbing to genre aping. They’ve got the style and compositions down. Now, all they need to do is write an album, maybe throw in a few unexpected tricks, and they may very well have THE deathrock album of 2026.



