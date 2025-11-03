Toronto’s Maldita return with their third LP, Un Mundo en Demencia, released this year through Cursed Blessings Records, and it’s nothing short of a hardcore masterclass. This four-piece, fronted by their fiery Spanish-singing vocalist, delivers twenty minutes of relentless energy that refuses to let up for even a second.



It’s been three years since their 2022 self-titled album, (and 8 years from their first release, the E.P. Sin Banderas) the wait was worth it. Un Mundo en Demencia takes everything Maldita has built so far — their speed, ferocity, and unfiltered attitude — and pushes it even further. The record draws influence from hardcore scenes across the globe, blending the chaos of Japanese hardcore, the grit of Scandinavian D-beat, and the urgency of classic Spanish punk.



Even if your Spanish is rusty (or nonexistent), you don’t need to understand every word to feel the message. Their politically and socially charged lyrics are delivered with conviction and fury, channeling the same fire found in acts like Baltimore’s War on Women and Toronto’s very own Cross Dog. The vocalist’s performance is very electric — think Jello Biafra if he fronted a 21st-century feminist hardcore band, but with even more venom and velocity.



Tracks like “Perdida” stand out, especially with its crushing breakdown just past the one-minute mark. Every song feels like a rallying cry, one that demands to be screamed back in a packed basement or festival pit. Notable mention to the second track, “Demencia”, with it’s catchy chorus and aggressive power that is relentless from start to finish, regardless of it’s sub 2 minute length.



Clocking in around the twenty-minute mark, Un Mundo en Demencia proves that length doesn’t equal impact — this record hits hard, fast, and leaves a lasting mark. A must-listen for anyone who craves raw, global hardcore energy. Maldita aren’t just keeping punk alive; they’re setting it ablaze.



