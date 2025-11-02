Some of the best punk bands through out the decades are the ones that you can’t really fit in to one box sonically speaking. One of those contemporary bands is Australia’s Private Function. The band clearly solidified their sound with their first proper full-length St. Anger in 2019 and have been building on top of that (and killing it with every album) ever since. Want a provocative, snotty, in-your-face punk tune? Here’s “Process Of Elimination.” Want another one? Too bad. Fuck you. Here’s the blues-y, rock ’n’ roll jam, “Evie Part 4.” Want to hear something like that again? Too bad. Fuck you. Here’s a wild cover of Coldplay’s “Yellow.” Want another cover? Too bad. Fuck you. Here’s a five second hardcore song called “SHIT.“ See? It’s just not going to happen. And you still can’t box the band in especially with their latest album, ¯_(ツ)_/¯.











Private Function is musically all over the place with ¯_(ツ)_/¯ in the best possible way. On one hand there’s hard-hitting and super-aggressive tunes like “Animal” and “Fuck Me Dead.” Both tracks are classic PF. “Fuck Me Dead" especially harkens back to their very early releases with lead singer Chris Penney’s confrontational and hyper-energized vocals that go along with the fuzzy basslines and bombastic guitars. On the other hand there are softer, more indie-sounding songs like the whimsical, “Koala,” and even a disco-ish tune called “Magical Prawn” with its heavy beat and thumping bassline.But the band while the band does experiment with different genres, the members still stick to their punk rock roots for most of the album. Hilariously, the band included four — we’ll called them hardcore tracks — none of which are longer than ten seconds long that lead up to their brilliant cover of ABBA’s song “S.O.S.” that they turned into a ranging jam, making it a major highlight of the record. Private Function’s version “S.O.S.” is much more of anthemic punk rock take on the tune that even contains a little hat tip to AC/DC’s “TNT.” Private Function have been absolutely on fire for the last half decade or so at the very least. Their live shows look insanely fun (I wish they’d come play in the US) and their studio material keeps getting better and more clever with each release, and that includes this album. To put it as succinctly as I can: PF STILL ON TOP.You can listen to this album here