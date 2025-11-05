It almost feels unnecessary to introduce DRAIN at this point. So fuck it, just a recap. You know the guys. Short shorts, inflatable sharks, beach balls, slayer riffs and good times. Yeah, those guys. So this is their 3rd record, after 2 immensely successful (relatively speaking) records; California Cursed (2020) and then Living Proof (2023). There were Ep’s, demos, etc before, but given DRAIN began life in 2014, that’s hardly surprising. Now we’re in DRAIN’s grown-up era, I’d say. Which is still less grown-up than most bands, irrespective of age, in fairness. Being taken 100% seriously is not really their aim, let’s be honest. The band known for fun times, inflatables at their hows, shorts and thrashy hc anthems were never looking to be Neurosis or Cult of Luna, were they?



With that in mind, I simply cannot conceive that no-one in the band were aware of the fact that, especially give the cadence in which it is sung, that the chorus from lead single “Stealing Happiness From Tomorrow” sounds for all the world to be about stealing a penis from tomorrow. I’m just saying that right out of the gate. It doesn’t make it any less of a banger, but I just feel like I needed to address the elephant in the room. Now we can get on with the proper business of talking about how brilliant this record is. Because it is.



As I mentioned above, those of us who know DRAIN, already know what they do. That being said, both California Cursed and Living Proof had some all-time ragers on them, some moments of pure sloganeering brilliance and the appropriately optimistic, ‘beers with buds’ vibes, but neither quite gripped the scene’s attention in the way that Turnstile or Knocked Loose did, despite being more widely palatable than the latter of those two and arguably having greater crossover potential. Mercifully, that’s clearly not DRAIN’s intent or concern, though I’m sure they’d be keen to get their music out to more people. And this slight digression returns to the point here; I think the songs on this record are right out of the top drawer. Memorable, unique from one another, with huge hooks and riffs, intelligible and well-written lyrics and crucially, absolutely overflowing with the sense of the character and enthusiasm that has driven DRAIN since day one.



Pleasingly, a returning feature is vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro testing the waters further with clean singing; this time for what is basically a skate punk anthem in “Who’s Having Fun”. Honestly, if Blink 182 wrote this song in 2025, people would lose their damn minds. At this point I also feel I should mention that producer Jon Markson (The Story So Far, One Step Closer, Drug Church) has also done a magnificent job in making DRAIN sound like an aural manifestation of Scrappy-Doo but also giving incredible heft and presence to their sound. Tip of the cap. Another element that returns is the hip-hop influenced aspects of DRAIN’s music. There are rhythmic stylings to Cody Chavez’s riffing throughout the record which both produce an absent-minded stankface, but also make you feel like you’re 8 foot tall if you’re walking down the street listening to them. And Sammy’s vocal flow only enhances the sitstion, as does Tim Flegal’s assured yet stylish bass. It’s kind of a DRAIN superpower and one they wield with skill and nuance, but to enormous effect when they wish.



Finally, can I just say that I adore records that are blasphemous, militant leftist, gore and violence focused, even just bowing at the altar of metal or hardcore, but how frequently do we get a band who focus themselves on the positivity that exists in the scene? And who channel it so purely into creating more music that generates positive energy? DRAIN are that band. A kind of good vibes feedback mechanism of their own making. And guess what? They’re making some of the sickest and funnest tunes in the world today. The world has rarely been so fucked. And as such, has rarely needed DRAIN so much. Pop your short shorts on and have a fucking dance, yeah?



