The Rolling Stones

Finally, finally, finally, Black and Blue is getting the respect that it deserves. Not as celebrated as, say Exile on Main Street, Some Girls, Sticky Fingers or Tattoo You, B B found the band at one of their biggest cross roads- Mick Taylor had left the band, taking his crying, blues guitar with him and Ron Wood, fresh out of the Faces, stepping in with his classic British R&B licks.



So, while the album got a heavy promotional push (including a controversial billboard), it sort of got washed away in mélange of the Stones transitioning from a huge band to the biggest rock band in the world and the Stones transitioning from a “hot new band” into landmark, timeless rockers.



Well, the new Black and Blue reissue argues that the album approaches the Stones top tier. The deluxe edition, covered here, includes the album remixed and remastered by Steven Wilson, as second disc of out takes and jams, the band’s full 1976 Earl’s Court show, and a massive book (that is, NOT a booklet).



Wilson’s mix is tastefully done. He crisps up the sound and separates the tracks and in doing so, maybe tightens up some of the interplay between instruments. The result is that all around, the album has a bit more punch. Though, as before, the real standouts are the three ballads here- “Fool to cry,” Memory motel,” and “Melody”- each which could be argued are the Stones’ best ballads. “Memory motel” is especially powerful here, with Mick talking about breaking into motel rooms in his faux Texas accident. For as much props as the Stones get for being the world’s greatest rock band, they might be the greatest rock-ballad band. That being said, the corresponding rockers “Hand of Fate” and “Crazy mama” bear traces of the band cranking tunes up from club smashers to arena hand clappers. Interesting, though, they really feel the power and swing of the guitar and blues with the funk numbers, “Het negrita” and “hot stuff.” All of that being said, Wilson makes the argument here that Black and Blue is not only as album-y as the Stones’ most albumist albums, it’s as good as them, too.



The second disc is particularly interesting from a historical perspective. The a-side is composed mostly of outtake songs, including the on-the-nose “I love a lady” and “Shame, Shame, Shame.” But, the b-side is three jam sessions, two which include Jeff Beck and one which includes power popper Robert Johnson (not the blues guy). This is particular interesting because Johnson has claimed that he was barely beat out for the Stones gig by Ronnie Wood. It used to seem dubious but here is recorded proof!



The real treat of the set, though, is the fantastic Earl’s Court live show. Boasting four Black and blue tracks the set is particularly interesting for its unique selection compared to other tours. In addition to the B B tunes, “you gotta move” (with Billy Preston accompaniment) gets a run through, the band opens with “honky tonk women,” and “star star” get a play. But then, in the middle of the set, Billy Preston gets a spotlight and plays two Bully tunes with the band- “nothing from nothing” and “Outa-space.” Aside from an encore the band did with Stevie Wonder on the ’73 tour, this might be the only time the band fully incorporated another artist’s work into their own set. It’s a wild moment.



But, in addition to the tune selections, the band is still in their ragged Exile form, but here with Ron Wood, the band has a bit more crack and thwomp in their striking. Where they were tumbling through in a boozy swirl, here, they snap down hard with a blues-y crack. There’s a little more menace and a little more pummeling here. Yet despite that, “Fool to cry” might even be more tender than the studio counterpart.



Veteran Stones interviewer Paul Sexton handles the book which is packed with vintage pictures and interviews. It balances being a reference and a sort of lookback. Perhaps the most surprising thing in the book is that while recording Black and Blue the band was already acutely aware of the Sex Pistols and Ramones- a fact which is usually referenced in regards to the seminal Some Girls album, and not here, a few years earlier. The coffee table style book is a breezy read despite that it has great info and new insight.



Ever since the deluxe Some Girls reissue from 2011, The Stones, who previous were reticent on releasing archive material, have tried to elevate the original material without distorting the original art. Black and Blue might be the highest elevation of a Stones release yet. That’s exciting and what might be more exciting is that there is still Emotional Rescue and It’s only rock n roll to go… at least…



