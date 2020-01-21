Photos: Nothing at the Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto 11/28

On their recent tour Philadelpia's Nothing visited Toronto fo ra show at the legendary Horseshoe Tavern . Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch the show. You can check them out below. Nothing last released Dance On The Blacktop in 2018 on Relapse Records.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.