Here's the Punknews Staff and Editor 'Best of 2020' picks!

It's been one hell of a year, baby! Never the less, at the end of the year, we post the each Staff Writer and Editor's individual Best Of Year list. You can check those out below. Also, what gets your pick for best record of the year?

Fear

Fear will release a deluxe expanded edition of 1991's Live…For the Record for its 30th anniversary. The original 19-track album was a recording of the band performing on Los Angeles radio station KPFK, and was released by Restless Records. The reissue will be a 2 CD/3 LP set containing the entire KPFK show as well as a previously unreleased show from their 1982 tour in support of The Record. That's out next month via Atom Age Industries.

Ceremony re-releases 'Rohnert Park', releases archival single

Ceremony have re-released their seminal Rohnert Park album via Bridge 9. The 10th anniversary reissue contains the original sound recordings, mixes, and mastering but it includes expanded liner notes. The band also released an archival 7-inch with material from the same time period. "The Doldrums (Friendly City)" includes an unreleased b-side, "Into The Wayside Part V." All of that is out now, though the physical versions won't be shipped until March. You can hear the releases below.

Village Voice purchased by right-wing focused owner that bought LA Weekly

In 2017, a mysterious entity purchased the LA Weekly and then fired nearly the entire staff. After pressure, the new owners, who had tried to keep themselves secret, revealed themselves to be people who had ties to various right and far-right organizations. The new owners also had ties to the Claremont Institute.

Specifically, Brian Calle was hired to run the "new" LA Weekly. Calle was an Officer at the Claremont Institute.At that time, according to the Claremont institute website, their mission included: " The Claremont Institute has identified the principles that will be necessary to defeat progressivism. We teach the principles of the American Founding, and their application today, to the brightest young conservative men and women who will, with our help, go on to positions of power and influence in government, the courts, academia, and the media."

Later, In 2018, the Village Voice shut down. Recently, a new owner purchased the Village Voice from the prior owner Peter Barbey. Barbey shut the Voice down after three years at the head of the publication. The new owner is Street Media, the parent company of the LA Weekly. The CEO of Street Media is Brian Calle.

Calle has stated that the new Village Voice will have a quarterly print edition and will return online.

Vinnie Caruana talks I am the Avalanche's new album

It’s been six years since their last album came out, but I Am the Avalanche are back with DIVE . Punknews Max Qayyum called vocalist Vinnie Caruana over Zoom from a wet and windy England, while Caruna was outside in the California mountains. They discussed what it’s like to release music during a global pandemic, how the band has evolved over the past fifteen years, as well as balancing I Am the Avalanche and The Movielife. Check out the interview below.

Melvins to stream New Years event

On December 31 at noon pst, The Melvins will stream a five song set mini-show titled New Year's Evil. The show will remain streamable for a week and will also include interviews, a set from Void Manes, and other weirdness. The Melvins lineup for this show will be Buzz Osborne, Dale Crover, and Steve McDonald. The event is available via the Veeps streaming platform.

Punknews recently spoke to Dale of the Melvins about his new solo LP. Melvins will also release anew Melvins 1983 album in February.

Cold Weather Kids: 'Quarantunes'

We are thrilled to bring to you a Punknews exclusive premiere for Los Angeles pop-punkers . The band will be ringing in the new year with new tunes. The trio is releasing their sophomore EP, Quarantunes on all streaming platforms on New Years day. The EP is named out of being created during the pandemic and delivers on reflections and positivity that came out of this time. See below to check out the EP a few days early.

NOFX&rsquo;s New Year&rsquo;s Heave postponed

NOFX was planning on throwing a live show with at least some people in physical attendence to celebrate New Years. The show was titled New Year's Heave and was scheduled to take place January. 1 Well, those plans have been posponed due to Covid-19 issues. The band stated via instagram: "Friends. After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone the New Year's Heave at Fatty's until it is safe to get people together. We had hoped the COVID-19 numbers would be low enough for us to safely social distance with masks and precaution; however, due to California's raging numbers, we would be irresponsible to put so many at risk. We'll announce a makeup date as soon as it’s safe to do so, if you already bought a ticket you will automatically be refunded. Stay safe, everyone, love NOFX."

Chaser

Cali skatepunkers Chaser just released a new track titled "2020", the first single off of the band's upcoming new album. The track was written and recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic and "references both the status quo of the socio-political climate, and also our 20/20 vision". See below to check it out.

