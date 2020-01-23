Photos: Say Sue Me at The Drake Hotel, Toronto 12/03

Last month South Korean indie rock quartet Say Sue Me visited Toronto on tour supporting their 2018 record Where We Were Together . The Busan group played the Drake Hotel alongside local garage-rock four-piece Passport Radio . Our photographer Stephen McGill was on hand to catch both bands. You can see his shots below.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.