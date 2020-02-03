Bauhaus announces more shows

by John Gentile
Bauhaus has announced teo more shows- Dallas and Chicago. They previously announced a few more reunion shows in the Europe, Mexico, and USA. See all of the announced dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Apr 8
|London UK
|Alexandra Palace
|Apr 28
|Mexico City MX
|Fronton Mexico
|Apr 29
|Mexico City MX
|Fronton Mexico
|June 6
|Barcelona ES
|Primavera Festival
|June 12
|Athens GR
|Release Festival
|June 26
|New York NY
|Radio City Music Hall
|July 23
|Bomb Factory
|Dallas, TX
|July 25
|Aragon Ballroom
|Chicago, Illinois