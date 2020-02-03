Bauhaus announces more shows

Bauhaus has announced teo more shows- Dallas and Chicago. They previously announced a few more reunion shows in the Europe, Mexico, and USA. See all of the announced dates below.

DateCityVenue
Apr 8London UKAlexandra Palace
Apr 28Mexico City MXFronton Mexico
Apr 29Mexico City MXFronton Mexico
June 6Barcelona ESPrimavera Festival
June 12Athens GRRelease Festival
June 26New York NYRadio City Music Hall
July 23Bomb FactoryDallas, TX
July 25Aragon BallroomChicago, Illinois