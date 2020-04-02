Watch Cristy Road of Choked Up play a live set at 4pm today!

We're continuing our Lockdown Freakout series! In the series, we stream live performances to you in the comfort of your own quarantine zone so you can get the feel of going out without leaving your six-foot safety bubble!

Today at 4pm est, we're bringing you a full live set from Cristy Road of Choked Up! Cristy is awesome. In Choked Up, she kicks out perfect pop-punk that is also poignantly political. On top of that, she is an awesome artist that has contributed to thousands of zines and has even made a tarot deck. This solo set will rule. See you here at 4pm!

Then, be sure to stop back later this week for some more Lockdown Freakout episodes! On Friday at 8pm, Stolen Wheelchairs will smash through a straight up punk set!