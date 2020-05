19 hours ago by John Gentile

Joy Division will reissue Closer to celebrate the album's 40th anniversary. The release will be a vinyl repress of the album (without bonus tracks) taken from the previous remaster. That's out via Rhino. That same day, the group will also reissue three 7-inch singles: “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” “Transmission,” and “Atmosphere.” Those singles feature remastered audio.