Young Guv has announced European tour dates for 2021. This will be the band’s first European tour if it is able to go ahead. Tickets go on sale Friday. Young Guv released GUV 1 and GUV II in 2019 via Run For Cover Records. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 21, 2021
|Chmury
|Warsaw, PL
|Mar 22, 2021
|Cross Club
|Prague, CZ
|Mar 23, 2021
|Cassoipeia
|Berlin, DE
|Mar 24, 2021
|Otinger Villa
|Darmstadt, DE
|Mar 25, 2021
|Molotow
|Hamburg, DE
|Mar 26, 2021
|TAPE
|Aarhus, DK
|Mar 27, 2021
|Loppen
|Copenhagen, DK
|Mar 29, 2021
|MTC
|Colonge, DE
|Mar 30, 2021
|Botanique
|Brussels, BE
|Mar 31, 2021
|Paradiso
|Amsterdam, NL
|Apr 01, 2021
|Supersonic
|Paris, FR
|Apr 02, 2021
|Prince Albert
|Brighton, UK
|Apr 03, 2021
|Hyde Park Book Club
|Leeds, UK
|Apr 04, 2021
|The Hug & Pint
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 05, 2021
|Jacaranda Records
|Liverpool, UK
|Apr 06, 2021
|YES
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 07, 2021
|The Sunflower Lounge
|Birmingham, UK
|Apr 08, 2021
|The Lexington
|London, UK