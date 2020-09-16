Young Guv announces 2021 tour

Young Guv
by Tours

Young Guv has announced European tour dates for 2021. This will be the band’s first European tour if it is able to go ahead. Tickets go on sale Friday. Young Guv released GUV 1 and GUV II in 2019 via Run For Cover Records. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 21, 2021ChmuryWarsaw, PL
Mar 22, 2021Cross ClubPrague, CZ
Mar 23, 2021CassoipeiaBerlin, DE
Mar 24, 2021Otinger VillaDarmstadt, DE
Mar 25, 2021MolotowHamburg, DE
Mar 26, 2021TAPEAarhus, DK
Mar 27, 2021LoppenCopenhagen, DK
Mar 29, 2021MTCColonge, DE
Mar 30, 2021BotaniqueBrussels, BE
Mar 31, 2021ParadisoAmsterdam, NL
Apr 01, 2021SupersonicParis, FR
Apr 02, 2021Prince AlbertBrighton, UK
Apr 03, 2021Hyde Park Book ClubLeeds, UK
Apr 04, 2021The Hug & PintGlasgow, UK
Apr 05, 2021Jacaranda RecordsLiverpool, UK
Apr 06, 2021YESManchester, UK
Apr 07, 2021The Sunflower LoungeBirmingham, UK
Apr 08, 2021The LexingtonLondon, UK