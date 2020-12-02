This is the 3rd single off of our new record, Fall Apart Anywhere. It’s a love story, heavily inspired by Carl Sagan’s theology - that we’re a nanoscopic part of a massive, largely uncaring universe; but that doesn’t make our lives any less meaningful. As with all Floorbird videos, this was made entirely in-house by us and our friends, and directed/edited by our bassist Drew Grahn. Special shout out to Monique, who starred in the video and spent a long day walking around Valley Forge in 50-degree weather. We hope you enjoy it! – Eric Reavey