We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews exclusive premiere for Philly based indie/emo band Floorbird. The band released their debut EP, Fall Apart Anywhere this past September and we are bringing to you their music video for their third single, "Pale Blue Dot", see below to view the video and for a quote from the band.
This is the 3rd single off of our new record, Fall Apart Anywhere. It’s a love story, heavily inspired by Carl Sagan’s theology - that we’re a nanoscopic part of a massive, largely uncaring universe; but that doesn’t make our lives any less meaningful. As with all Floorbird videos, this was made entirely in-house by us and our friends, and directed/edited by our bassist Drew Grahn. Special shout out to Monique, who starred in the video and spent a long day walking around Valley Forge in 50-degree weather. We hope you enjoy it! – Eric Reavey