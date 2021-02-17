Today, we are thrilled to premiere the new music video from Orange County punk band Taken Days! The video is for their new song “Giving Up” and was directed by Mario J. Rivera. The band had this to say about the video,

“We loved the idea for this video. We think it has a Jumanji vibe but with a retro video game spin. Had a blast filming this but moving all the furniture around over and over again got old really quick.”

The song is off of Taken Days' upcoming LP Every Second due out March 19 via Wiretap Records. Taken Days released their EP 10 More Miles in 2018. Check out the video below.