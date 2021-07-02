Grand Collapse announce album, release song

Grand Collapse announce album, release song
by

UK based hardcore punk band Grand Collapse have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Empty Plinths and will be out August 6 via TNS Records. The band have also released a new song called "Panic Room". Grand Collapse released Along The Dew in 2017. Check out the song below.

Empty Plinths Tracklist

1. Waves

2. Pontificus 23:7

3. Sullen Fever

4. Panic Room

5. Pouring Scorn

6. Amygdala

7. National Detective Programme

8. Dock

9. Claret Thirst

10. Without Let or Hindrance

11. Empty Plinths (A Stark Reminder)