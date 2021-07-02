Grand Collapse announce album, release song

by Em Moore
UK based hardcore punk band Grand Collapse have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Empty Plinths and will be out August 6 via TNS Records. The band have also released a new song called "Panic Room". Grand Collapse released Along The Dew in 2017. Check out the song below.
Empty Plinths Tracklist
1. Waves
2. Pontificus 23:7
3. Sullen Fever
4. Panic Room
5. Pouring Scorn
6. Amygdala
7. National Detective Programme
8. Dock
9. Claret Thirst
10. Without Let or Hindrance
11. Empty Plinths (A Stark Reminder)