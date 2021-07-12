Face To Face announce 2022 show dates

Face To Face announce 2022 show dates
by Fat Wreck Chords Tours

Face to Facehave announced a few festival dates in 2022, with more dates to come soon, see below. This news coincides with their announcement of a new album No Way out but Through. The record is out September 10th through Fat Wreck Chords.

DateLocationVenue
4 Sep 2021Leeds, United KingdomSlam Dunk Festival - Temple Newsam.
5 Sep 2021Hatfield, United KingdomSlam Dunk Festival - Hatfield Park.
18 Sep 2021San Pedro, CA, USSo-Cal Hoedown 2021
26 Sep 2021Birmingham, AL, USFurnace Fest 2021
29 May 2022Mannheim, GermanyPunk In Drublic Fest - Maimarktgelande
8 Jun 2022Turku, FinlandPunk In Drublic Fest - Vanha Suurtori
10 Jun 2022Oslo, NorwayPunk In Drublic Fest - Oslo Spektrum
11 Jun 2022Malmö, SwedenPunk In Drublic Fest - Folkets Park