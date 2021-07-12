Face to Facehave announced a few festival dates in 2022, with more dates to come soon, see below. This news coincides with their announcement of a new album No Way out but Through. The record is out September 10th through Fat Wreck Chords.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|4 Sep 2021
|Leeds, United Kingdom
|Slam Dunk Festival - Temple Newsam.
|5 Sep 2021
|Hatfield, United Kingdom
|Slam Dunk Festival - Hatfield Park.
|18 Sep 2021
|San Pedro, CA, US
|So-Cal Hoedown 2021
|26 Sep 2021
|Birmingham, AL, US
|Furnace Fest 2021
|29 May 2022
|Mannheim, Germany
|Punk In Drublic Fest - Maimarktgelande
|8 Jun 2022
|Turku, Finland
|Punk In Drublic Fest - Vanha Suurtori
|10 Jun 2022
|Oslo, Norway
|Punk In Drublic Fest - Oslo Spektrum
|11 Jun 2022
|Malmö, Sweden
|Punk In Drublic Fest - Folkets Park