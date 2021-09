Dexy's Midnight Runners will release a new version of 1982's Too Rye Ay. The new version is remixed by Dexy's mastermind Kevin Rowland, Pete Schwier and Helen O Hara and is titled Too Rye Ay As It Could Have Sounded and it appears to be out September 9. The band is also touring the UK in September 2022. The band will play playing all of, or most of, the classic album.