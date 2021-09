7 hours ago by Em Moore

Middle-Aged Queers have released a video for their new song "Satanic Mills". The video was directed by Melissa Dale. The song is off their Gary's Satanic Mill picture disc EP that is available via Wingnut Records. The song will also appear on their upcoming album Shout at the Hetero that will be out in 2022 via Say-10 Records. Middle Aged Queers released Too Fag For Love in 2020. Check out the video below.