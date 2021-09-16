Right On, Kid :'Life is A Movie'

The recording of Life is A Movie was one of the most challenging things I have ever come to do. Over the span of two years, we put countless days into writing these songs re-writing the songs and perfecting what we wanted to display as our best possible work to date before hitting the studio. When recording these tracks over the span of a month in Crown Point, IN all of us where in a tough mental state (as you will hear in the songs). From missing our families, to financial struggles, to the Covid-19 lockdown depression some of us had come to know at that time. We fought and disagreed constantly in the studio in regards to what was worthy and what was going into our save for later folder. Luckily all of us tend to have similar interests and back rounds in regards to what we like musically so eventually the tracks started to come together The rest is history.” - Matthew Jaramillo