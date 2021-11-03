Dave Hause and The Mermaid have announced North American tour dates for spring 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 5. The band will be touring Europe and the UK in winter 2022. Dave Hause released Blood Harmony last month. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 04, 2022
|Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|Mar 05, 2022
|Polaris
|Portland, OR
|Mar 08, 2022
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|Mar 11, 2022
|Lodge Room
|Los Angeles, CA
|Mar 12, 2022
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|Mar 13, 2022
|Rhythm Room
|Phoenix, AZ
|Mar 17, 2022
|Globe Hall
|Denver, CO
|Mar 19, 2022
|7th St. Entry
|Minneapolis, MN
|Mar 20, 2022
|Lincoln Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 26, 2022
|Horseshoe Tavern
|Toronto, ON
|Apr 05, 2022
|Union Stage
|Washington, DC
|Apr 07, 2022
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York, NY
|Apr 08, 2022
|Sinclair
|Boston, MA
|Apr 09, 2022
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA