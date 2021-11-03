Dave Hause and The Mermaid announce 2022 North American tour dates

Dave Hause and The Mermaid have announced North American tour dates for spring 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 5. The band will be touring Europe and the UK in winter 2022. Dave Hause released Blood Harmony last month. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 04, 2022CrocodileSeattle, WA
Mar 05, 2022PolarisPortland, OR
Mar 08, 2022Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA
Mar 11, 2022Lodge RoomLos Angeles, CA
Mar 12, 2022Soda BarSan Diego, CA
Mar 13, 2022Rhythm RoomPhoenix, AZ
Mar 17, 2022Globe HallDenver, CO
Mar 19, 20227th St. EntryMinneapolis, MN
Mar 20, 2022Lincoln HallChicago, IL
Mar 26, 2022Horseshoe TavernToronto, ON
Apr 05, 2022Union StageWashington, DC
Apr 07, 2022Bowery BallroomNew York, NY
Apr 08, 2022SinclairBoston, MA
Apr 09, 2022Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA