Photos: Squid at The 1865 in Southampton, UK 10/04

On October 4, 2021 English post-punk band Squid played The 1865 in Southampton, UK. Gwenifer Raymond opened the show. Squid were touring their new album Bright Green Field that was released earlier this year. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch all of the action. Check out his photos below.

(No script? View on Flickr)

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.