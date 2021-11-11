Photos: Titus Andronicus at Lee's Palace in Toronto, ON 11/10

On November 10 Titus Andronicus played Lee's Palace in Toronto, Ontario. Disq opened the show. Titus Andronicus played their album The Monitor in full as part of their "The Monitor Revisited Tour". Their last album was An Obelisk in 2019. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture the show. Check out his photos below.

(No script? View on Flickr)

Powered by flickr embed.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.