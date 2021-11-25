Photos: No Joy at The Garrison in Toronto, ON 11/24

by Em Moore
On November 24 Montreal's No Joy played The Garrison in Toronto, Ontario. Cedric Noel opened the show. No Joy released their EP Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven earlier this year and their album Motherhood in 2020. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch all of the action. Check out his photos below.
(No script? View on Flickr)
Powered by flickr embed.
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.