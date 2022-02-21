Eichlers announces album, releases song

Hyperska artist Eichlers has announced that he will be releasing a new album. The album is called My Checkered Future and will be out March 25 via Bad Time Records. The first single "Things U C In Me" has also been released. Eichlers released NEW TONE earlier this year. Check out the song and tracklist below.

My Checkered Future Tracklist

1. Hi (Album Edition)

2. Drive U Crazy

3. Things U C In Me

4. Nickel City (feat. Omnigone)

5. 99 Resolutionz (feat. Tape Girl)

6. I Need Help Immediately

7. Honestly So Sick (feat. BOBOSO)

8. Buddy Icon (feat. JER)

9. Whole Lotta Rude

10. My Checkered Future