Eichlers announces album, releases song

by Em Moore
Hyperska artist Eichlers has announced that he will be releasing a new album. The album is called My Checkered Future and will be out March 25 via Bad Time Records. The first single "Things U C In Me" has also been released. Eichlers released NEW TONE earlier this year. Check out the song and tracklist below.
My Checkered Future Tracklist
1. Hi (Album Edition)
2. Drive U Crazy
3. Things U C In Me
4. Nickel City (feat. Omnigone)
5. 99 Resolutionz (feat. Tape Girl)
6. I Need Help Immediately
7. Honestly So Sick (feat. BOBOSO)
8. Buddy Icon (feat. JER)
9. Whole Lotta Rude
10. My Checkered Future