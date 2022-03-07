Photos: Illuminati Hotties/Fenne Lily/Pom Pom Squad at The Horseshoe Tavern

On March 2 Illuminati Hotties played The Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, Ontario along with Fenne Lily and Pom Pom Squad . Illuminati Hotties released Let Me Do One More in 2021. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture the show. Check out his photos below.

(No script? View on Flickr)

Powered by flickr embed.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.