Photos: Nova Twins at Sneaky Dee's in Toronto, ON 03/29

On March 29 Nova Twins played Sneaky Dee's in Toronto, Ontario. Cutsleeve opened the show. Nova Twins will be releasing their new album Supernova on June 17 and released Who Are The Girls? in 2020. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch all the action. Check out his photos below.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.