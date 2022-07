13 hours ago by Em Moore

Problem Patterns have announced a new Bangers & Mash Ups comp called Bangers & Pride. The comp features bands and artists from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. It will be out July 22 and all proceeds will go towards The Rainbow Project, an organization that promotes the health and well-being of LGBTQIA+ people in Northern Ireland. Problem Patterns curates all of the Bangers & Mash Ups comps and the latest one was Bangers 'N' Breakups in 2021.