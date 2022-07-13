Oath Keeper wears Descendents shirt to Jan 6 hearing, Descendents immediately condemn

Well, here is a weird story. Yesterday, Jason Van Tatenhove, the former spokesperson of the Oath keepers, testified before the house committee as part of the January 6 hearings. (Oath keepers are a far right paramilitary group). Strangely, instead of a suit or other more appropriate attire, he wore denim, buttons, and… a Descendents shirt.

The Descencents immediately condemned the Oathkeepers (obviously). They released a brief statement: “We completely disavow groups like the Oath Keepers and in no way condone their hateful ideology”