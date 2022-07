, Posted by Videos 15 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Upper Downer have released a video for their new song "Devils". The video was directed by Nicole LaBrucherie. The song is off their upcoming album No Refills Left due out September 30 via Wiretap Records and Bearded Punk Records. Upper Downer released their self-titled album in 2018. Check out the video below.