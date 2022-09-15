On September 14, Destroy Boys played the Hard Luck Bar in Toronto, Ontario. Pinkshift and Soft Cult opened the show. Destroy Boys released their album Open Mouth, Open Heart in 2021. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture all the action. Check out his photos below.

(No script? View on Flickr)

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.