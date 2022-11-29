Me Rex announce 2023 UK tour

Me Rex announce 2023 UK tour
by Tours

Me Rex have announced UK tour dates for 2023. The band released their EPs Pterodactyl and Plesiosaur earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 03Florence Park Community CentreOxford, UK
Feb 04The Exchange BasementBristol, UK
Feb 05The BodegaNottingham, UK
Feb 06The 13th NoteGlasgow, UK
Feb 07Hyde Park Book ClubLeeds, UK
Feb 08The VictoriaBirmingham, UK
Feb 09Lowell RecordsNorwich, UK
Feb 10Shacklewell ArmsLondon, UK
Feb 11HeartbreakersSouthampton, UK
Feb 12Hope and RuinBrighton, UK
Feb 25MinifestivalBarcelona, ES
Mar 04Indiepop AlldayerLeicester, UK
Apr 09Manchester Punk FestManchester, UK
Apr 30Edge of the WedgeSouthsea, UK