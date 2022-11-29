Me Rex have announced UK tour dates for 2023. The band released their EPs Pterodactyl and Plesiosaur earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 03
|Florence Park Community Centre
|Oxford, UK
|Feb 04
|The Exchange Basement
|Bristol, UK
|Feb 05
|The Bodega
|Nottingham, UK
|Feb 06
|The 13th Note
|Glasgow, UK
|Feb 07
|Hyde Park Book Club
|Leeds, UK
|Feb 08
|The Victoria
|Birmingham, UK
|Feb 09
|Lowell Records
|Norwich, UK
|Feb 10
|Shacklewell Arms
|London, UK
|Feb 11
|Heartbreakers
|Southampton, UK
|Feb 12
|Hope and Ruin
|Brighton, UK
|Feb 25
|Minifestival
|Barcelona, ES
|Mar 04
|Indiepop Alldayer
|Leicester, UK
|Apr 09
|Manchester Punk Fest
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 30
|Edge of the Wedge
|Southsea, UK