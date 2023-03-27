Dayglo Abortions have announced spring tour dates for Eastern Canada. Motorama, Mvll Crimes, and Hellbent will be joining them on select dates. Dayglo Abortions released their album Hate Speech in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|May 21
|White Knuckles RC
|Cornwall, ON
|w/Motorama, Hellbent
|May 24
|Xeroz Arcade Bar
|Moncton, NB
|w/Motorama, Mvll Crimes
|May 25
|Broken Record Bar
|Fredricton, NB
|w/Motorama, Mvll Crimes
|May 26
|Panic Room
|Saint John, NB
|w/Motorama, Mvll Crimes
|May 27
|Gus’s Pub
|Halifax, NS
|w/Motorama, Mvll Crimes
|May 28
|Baba’s Lounge
|Charlottetown, PEI
|w/Motorama, Mvll Crimes
|May 30
|Underground
|Rimouski, QC
|w/Motorama
|May 31
|Source de La Martiniere
|Quebec City, QC
|w/Motorama, Hellbent
|Jun 01
|Taverne Royale
|Trois Rivieres, QC
|w/Motorama, Hellbent
|Jun 02
|Le Murdoch
|Sherbrooke, QC
|w/Motorama, Hellbent
|Jun 03
|Traxide
|Montreal, QC
|w/Motorama, Hellbent
|Jun 04
|Fraser Tavern
|North Bay, ON
|w/Motorama, Hellbent