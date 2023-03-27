Dayglo Abortions announce Eastern Canada tour dates

Dayglo Abortions announce Eastern Canada tour dates
by Tours

Dayglo Abortions have announced spring tour dates for Eastern Canada. Motorama, Mvll Crimes, and Hellbent will be joining them on select dates. Dayglo Abortions released their album Hate Speech in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
May 21White Knuckles RCCornwall, ONw/Motorama, Hellbent
May 24Xeroz Arcade BarMoncton, NBw/Motorama, Mvll Crimes
May 25Broken Record BarFredricton, NBw/Motorama, Mvll Crimes
May 26Panic RoomSaint John, NBw/Motorama, Mvll Crimes
May 27Gus’s PubHalifax, NSw/Motorama, Mvll Crimes
May 28Baba’s LoungeCharlottetown, PEIw/Motorama, Mvll Crimes
May 30UndergroundRimouski, QCw/Motorama
May 31Source de La MartiniereQuebec City, QCw/Motorama, Hellbent
Jun 01Taverne RoyaleTrois Rivieres, QCw/Motorama, Hellbent
Jun 02Le MurdochSherbrooke, QCw/Motorama, Hellbent
Jun 03TraxideMontreal, QCw/Motorama, Hellbent
Jun 04Fraser TavernNorth Bay, ONw/Motorama, Hellbent