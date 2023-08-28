Short Fictions announce new album, release "Reno Nevada, January 2020”

Short Fictions have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Oblivion Will Own Me and Death Alone Will Love Me (Void Filler) and will be out on October 6 via Lauren Records. The band has also released a new song, “Reno Nevada, January 2020”. Short Fictions released their album Every Moment of Every Day in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Oblivion Will Own Me and Death Alone Will Love Me (Void Filler) Tracklist

1. Self Betterment in a Time of Loneliness

2. Reno Nevada, January 2020

3. I Cannot Possibly Perceive the Least Kinship Now Between the Dead Girl and Myself Which Makes Most of My Days Inevitably Dreary

4. Wasting

5. I'm Going to Kill Myself with a Gun

6. To Loved Ones Lost in Pursuit of Foolish Passions

7. Max

8. Anymore

9. Oblivion Will Own Me and Death Alone Will Love Me

10. Pittsburgh (interlude)

11. (Don't Let Me) Love You