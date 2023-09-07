Harm's Way has released a new song with Kristina Esfandiari of King Woman. It is called “Undertow” and will be on their upcoming album Common Suffering which will be out on September 29 via Metal Blade Records. Harm’s Way will be touring North America this fall and released Posthuman in 2018. Check out the video below.
